Torna l'appuntamento con 'Pazza Idea' al Jambo Disco Club

Redazione

Sabato 30 giugno al Jambo Disco Club torna "Pazza Idea". Gusto, eleganza ed esclusività. Dinner Show & Disco con i djs Andrea Mammarella e Nicola Simone.

Voce: Alessia Ferretti. Special show: Irene Chanel. Cena dalle 21, disco dalle 23:30.

Formule proposte:

• MENU PIZZA € 25
• MENU PESCE COMPLETO € 35
• SALOTTO DISCO CON CENA € 100
• SALOTTO DISCO DOPO CENA € 150 E € 200
• INGRESSO LIBERO CONSUMAZIONE OBBLIGATORIA
_____________________________________________

Prenotazione obbligatoria al 329/5354166.

