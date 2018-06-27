Torna l'appuntamento con 'Pazza Idea' al Jambo Disco Club

- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 30/06/2018 al 30/06/2018
- 21
-
Prezzo
- Menù Pizza € 25. Menù Pesce completo € 35
- Altre Informazioni
Sabato 30 giugno al Jambo Disco Club torna "Pazza Idea". Gusto, eleganza ed esclusività. Dinner Show & Disco con i djs Andrea Mammarella e Nicola Simone.
Voce: Alessia Ferretti. Special show: Irene Chanel. Cena dalle 21, disco dalle 23:30.
Formule proposte:
• MENU PIZZA € 25
• MENU PESCE COMPLETO € 35
• SALOTTO DISCO CON CENA € 100
• SALOTTO DISCO DOPO CENA € 150 E € 200
• INGRESSO LIBERO CONSUMAZIONE OBBLIGATORIA
_____________________________________________
Prenotazione obbligatoria al 329/5354166.
