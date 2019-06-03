Sezioni

Hai Bin Rock Festival, quinta edizione: il programma

Redazione

Giunge alla quinta edizione l'Hai Bin Rock Festival. Appuntamento sabato 8 giugno. Ecco le band che parteciperanno alla rassegna:

  • Dust'n'Roses (tribute Guns 'n' Roses)
  • Disasterpiece (tribute Slipknot)
  • Eurosmith (tribute Aerosmith)
  • Rammstag (tribute Rammstein)
  • Maiden Division (tribute Iron Maiden)
  • Radiosupernova (tribute Oasis)
  • Original Fire (tribute Chris Cornell)
  • Maetalika (tribute Metallica)
  • Twisted (tribute Twisted Sisters)
  • Kiloton 
  • Bad Boys Motley Gang (tribute Motley Crue)
  • Kiss This (tribute Kiss)

