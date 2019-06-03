Hai Bin Rock Festival, quinta edizione: il programma

- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 08/06/2019 al 08/06/2019
- 22
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Giunge alla quinta edizione l'Hai Bin Rock Festival. Appuntamento sabato 8 giugno. Ecco le band che parteciperanno alla rassegna:
- Dust'n'Roses (tribute Guns 'n' Roses)
- Disasterpiece (tribute Slipknot)
- Eurosmith (tribute Aerosmith)
- Rammstag (tribute Rammstein)
- Maiden Division (tribute Iron Maiden)
- Radiosupernova (tribute Oasis)
- Original Fire (tribute Chris Cornell)
- Maetalika (tribute Metallica)
- Twisted (tribute Twisted Sisters)
- Kiloton
- Bad Boys Motley Gang (tribute Motley Crue)
- Kiss This (tribute Kiss)
